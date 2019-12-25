How Firecrackers Killed My Mom On Christmas Day – Nigerian Man Recounts

by Temitope Alabi
Ifeanyi Chiemeke
Ifeanyi Chiemeke

A Nigerian man on Twitter who goes by the name Ifeanyi Chiemeke has taken to the social media platform to recount how he lost his mom on Christmas day.

According to Ifeanyi, the sound of a firecracker thrown into their compound in Warri killed his mom who was hypertensive.

Read Also: Fashola Vows Thorough Investigation Of Boxing Day Fire Crackers Tragedy

“On this day nineteen years ago, some random guy threw Christmas crackers into our compound interest Warri.

“My mother, rather hypertensive, went into shock & ran short of breath.

“She was taken to the hospital. By 4.25am she was pronounced dead.

“Merry Christmas, mom.”

Tags from the story
Warri
0

You may also like

Mob Kills Suspected Bomber Near Emir’s Palace

Boko Haram: 120,000 Students Affected As Borno Closes 85 Schools Indefinitely

7 Boko Haram Bomb Making Experts Arrested In Kaduna – Army

Stop Treating Sultan With Disrespect, Muslim Rights Concern Warns CAN

I want to be the president of Nigeria – Lagos Speaker, Ikuforiji

Army Launches Combat Motorcycle Batallion

Safety: FG To Sanction Erring Operators In Power Sector

Can You Solve This Chinese Puzzle?

Thugs Attack Bauchi State Governor’s Convoy After Leaving Eid Prayer Ground

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *