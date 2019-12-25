How Firecrackers Killed My Mom On Christmas Day – Nigerian Man Recounts

A Nigerian man on Twitter who goes by the name Ifeanyi Chiemeke has taken to the social media platform to recount how he lost his mom on Christmas day.

According to Ifeanyi, the sound of a firecracker thrown into their compound in Warri killed his mom who was hypertensive.

Read Also: Fashola Vows Thorough Investigation Of Boxing Day Fire Crackers Tragedy

“On this day nineteen years ago, some random guy threw Christmas crackers into our compound interest Warri.

“My mother, rather hypertensive, went into shock & ran short of breath.

“She was taken to the hospital. By 4.25am she was pronounced dead.

“Merry Christmas, mom.”