How I Was Pressured Into Marriage That Lasted Only 3 Years – CNN Correspondent, Stephanie Busari

CNN correspondent, Stephanie Busari has shared her life story while advising young ladies against rushing into marriage.

According to Busari, she was pressured into marriage and the marriage lasted only 3 years.

Read Also: CNN Reporter Ridicules Kemi Olunloyo On Twitter

“Ten years ago today I got married. It lasted 3 years and I came away with a beautiful daughter and a heart full of (some) regrets. Does one mark such an auspicious occasion? Or just quietly acknowledge as one of the hopes and dreams that didn’t quite pan out?

“Despite all my achievements, I was flying high in my career. I had bought a flat, all before 30, I felt like a failure because I wasn’t married. Parents have their own timeline for your life. You must create and embrace yours and BE HAPPY with your choices.

“I got married largely due to pressure. It enveloped me like a cloud. Every time an embossed handwritten envelope thudded through the letter box ‘inviting the pleasure of my parents company.’ I heard my mother’s heavy sigh, my father’s questioning glances.

“10 years later, and I am still so sad at how miserable I was. My ex-husband was not a bad person, but we were just desperately incompatible. Even I was surprised we ended up together! Make sure and be doubly sure and be sure again before you say I do.

“These women feel like Mr Right Now is better than Mr Right, as long as they become a Mrs. Please DON’T do it! The sadness of an unhappy marriage and home seeps into your soul. It is crushing and turns you into a shell of who you are.”