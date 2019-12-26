How My Boyfriend Died On Christmas Morning: Nigerian Lady

by Michael Isaac

A Nigerian lady on Twitter has shared her harrowing experience amidst Christmas celebration.

The heartbroken lady shared the news of her boyfriend’s death as many flooded her comment section to sympathize with her.

As people celebrated Christmas all over the world, the same could not be said for the lady.

According to her, she had wished her boyfriend a happy celebration in the middle of the night, but he insisted that he had to go to bed and would wish her when he woke up.

Unfortunately, he did not wake up on Christmas day as he passed on in his sleep.

