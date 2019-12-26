How To Know When You Have Found Your Soulmate: Comedian Ali Baba

by Temitope Alabi
Ace comedian Alibaba has taken to his IG page to share his thoughts on finding true love.

Sharing a post which talked about knowing when one finds their true love, the comedian penned a message about those who have been doing things wrong.

“If a person understands the reason for why you can’t spend time with them, trust me, you have found someone who understands you like no one else.”

The comedian captioned his post;

“This is to all those “If your partner loves you, that partner can never be too busy” people. Until the tables turn.”

