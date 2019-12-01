How To Know Your Household Enemies, By Reno Omokri

by Eyitemi Majeed
Reno Omokri
Reno Omokri

Reno Omokri, a popular social media commentator, has shared with his followers how best they can decipher the enemies who are especially from their household.

Speaking via his verified Twitter handle, he said all they need to do is to act broke, busted and disgusted for just one month and they would see the real attitude of people that have been portraying themselves as allies.

He wrote:

Do you want to know your true friends? Do you want to know your enemies who are of your own household? Pretend to be BROKE, BUSTED and DISGUSTED for only one month. Then you will see how many dead plants you’ve been watering in the name of friends

