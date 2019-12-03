How We Rescued Kidnapped Corps Member In Lagos: Police

by Valerie Oke
Nigeria Police
Police

The Lagos state police command has recounted how it rescued Faith Onyiwara, a corps member who was kidnapped in the Epe area of the state, on Friday.

Bala Elkana, the spokesman of the command, in a statement, said the corps member was rescued in a swampy forest around Ilamija area of Epe.

Onyiwara was reportedly kidnapped said on her way to a community development service (CDS) meeting, while the kidnappers demanded N50 million for her release.

He said, “The Commissioner of Police, Lagos State, Hakeem Odumosu, coordinated the rescue operation of one Faith Onyiwara, a corps member serving at the ABC Farm in Ilamija Nla Village. ”

“The corps member was rescued around 2.20 a.m. today in a swamp forest around Ilamija Nla in Epe after a gun battle. The kidnappers’ ring leader, Moses Ofeye, 31, from Ondo State, of Ijaw origin, was arrested with gun wounds.

“The victim was taken to hospital for medical attention due to the shock and trauma she experienced and long-distance she had to trek. But she is in a stable condition.

Read Also: 2 Police Officers Burnt Alive By IPOB Activists (Viewers Discretion)

“The CP has handed her over to the Lagos State Coordinator of the NYSC and her family. Faith Onyiwara was abducted on Friday, November 29, 2019, while on her way to attend CDS meeting at Ilamija, Epe.

“The abductors demanded a ransom of N50m but later reduced it to N400,000 from the farm manager to be dropped at Ijebu Ososa area. But no ransom was paid.

“The Lagos State Coordinator of the NYSC and family of the rescued Corp member were filled with gratitude to the Commissioner of Police for rescuing their daughter alive.”

Tags from the story
Bala Elkana, Faith Onyiwara, Hakeem Odumosu
0

You may also like

Nigerian Army assault electronics dealer in Ikorodu

Ike Ekweremadu

Attackers of Ekweremadu Must Be Punished For Shameful Act: Abike Dabiri

Troops Shot Dead Male Suicide Bomber Who Tried To Infiltrate IDP Camp

World Teachers’ Day: President Buhari Remembers His Primary School Teacher

Cristiano Ronaldo wins European sports man of the year

Tragedy: 11 Die as South African Military Plane Crashes

Buhari Visits Edo State

Policeman arrested for allegedly shooting colleague to death

Woman gets five years jail term for pouring hot water on her husband’s mistress

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *