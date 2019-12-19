How Zlatan Ibile Impacted My Life When I Was A Nobody: Broda Shaggi

by Temitope Alabi

Zlatan Ibile, Broda Shaggi

Instagram comedian Broda Shaggi has used his birthday message to rapper Zlatan Ibile to reveal how much impact the rapper has had in his life.

According to the comedian, he met Zlatan and asked to take photos with him, which the latter obliged in a very great way. Shaggi added that he will never forget that day.

Broda Shaggi wrote:

“@zlatan_ibile This was the first day I met you my G. I was a nobody sitting at home in early December 2017. I was walking on the road when I saw you greeting a friend, I asked for a picture and you came down from the car to take this picture with me. Na that week my first skit Blow. Happened like a miracle.

“One thing that can never fade off from a real hustler who Is definitely going places is humility. Since then you haven’t changed at all and that’s why I love you bro. I have just few friends and this hardworking guy is one of them. I love you bro. HAPPY BIRTHDAY to a friend who worth my all. Congratulations on your show tonight cos it’s gonna be a. God bless you”

