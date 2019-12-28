Huddah Monroe Encourages Men, Women To Have Extramarital Affairs

Popular Kenyan socialite Huddah Monroe has sent out word to ladies to aid them to build their confidence.

The socialite advised that ladies should have more extramarital affairs to avoid looking miserable.

In her post also, she pointed out that she doesn’t mind being cheated on because that is least of her problems.

Sharing on Instagram, she then advised ladies to have affairs as she was not ready to spend the rest of her life with just one man.

See Here Post Here: