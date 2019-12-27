Huddah Monroe Narrates How She Was Defiled At 19 ( Video)

by Amaka Odozi

Kenyan socialite and former Big Brother Africa housemate, Huddah Monroe has opened up on how she was drugged and defiled at the age of 19.

Huddah Monroe
Kenyan socialite, Huddah Monroe

The reality star made this known during a question and answer session on Instagram with her fans.

One of her fans had asked her how she lost her virginity and she said;

“I lost my virginity when I was 19,” she started.

“This mother f**k*r got me drunk then f*cked me, so I guess that’s rape right? I should press charges!” she added.

LIB reports that the reality star had claimed she was deflowered by Kenyan rapper and former Big Brother Africa housemate, Prezzo two years ago.

Read Also: Tacha Shares Cryptic Post On Instagram After Partying In Mercy’s Hometown

Watch the video below:

View this post on Instagram

Huddah Monroe Reveals Her Body Count👀

A post shared by Nairobi Gossip Club (@nairobi_gossip_club) on

Tags from the story
Huddah Monroe
0

You may also like

Birthday cake! Juliet Ibrahim’s boyfriend says as he grabs her ass in new photos

You gave me a mere N100K and I don’t appreciate it- Kemi Olunloyo drags Linda Ikeji again

DC Chillin: Davido balling in a strip club in ATL

Photos Of The 32 Most Beautiful Girl In Nigeria (MBGN 2012) Contestants

Checkout BTS Photos Of Waje’s Music Video Featuring Patoranking

Donald Duke’s daughter Xerona starts wedding preparations

Mariah Carey theatens to leave Idols, ‘tired of Nicki Minaj’

#Myrideordie! Juliet Ibrahim And Iceberg Slim Gush About Each Other

Olamide Renews His Endorsement Deal With Etisalat

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *