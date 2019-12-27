Huddah Monroe Narrates How She Was Defiled At 19 ( Video)

Kenyan socialite and former Big Brother Africa housemate, Huddah Monroe has opened up on how she was drugged and defiled at the age of 19.

The reality star made this known during a question and answer session on Instagram with her fans.

One of her fans had asked her how she lost her virginity and she said;

“I lost my virginity when I was 19,” she started.

“This mother f**k*r got me drunk then f*cked me, so I guess that’s rape right? I should press charges!” she added.

LIB reports that the reality star had claimed she was deflowered by Kenyan rapper and former Big Brother Africa housemate, Prezzo two years ago.

Watch the video below: