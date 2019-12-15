Human Beings Are Dangerous, You Need To Have Sense: Adesuwa Etomi Advises

by Eyitemi Majeed
Adesuwa Etomi Instagram
Nigerian Actress Adesuwa Etomi

Talented Nollywood actress, Adesuwa Etomi, has dished out a piece of advice to her fans by commenting that human beings are dangerous.

She further stated that they would only be hyped by human beings all the way to doom.

She concluded by asking them to be sensible enough so as not to fall into doom.

She made this known via her official Twitter handle on Sunday, 15th December.

She wrote:

Human beings are dangerous. They will hype you oh…hype you allllll the way to your doom. Just have sense pls.

 

