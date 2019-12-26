Human Rights Abuse: My Conscience Is Clear, Buhari Tells US Envoy

by Eyitemi Majeed
photo of Ms Mary Leonard and president Buhari
President Muhammadu Buhari has stated that his conscience is clear as regards the issue of human rights abuse because he is under obligation to honour the oath he took while assuming office.

He made the comment after the newly-posted United States Ambassador to Nigeria, Ms Mary Leonard, said her country placed Nigeria on its watch list due to the de-humanitarian situation in the country.

She made the comment during a visit to President Buhari at the statehouse.

Buhari said:
“I know that those with access have created an impression of being marginalized.

“I sit here with a clear conscience. I took an oath and I am honoring the office,”

