“I Am A Fine Boy That Has Swags Again” – Wizkid’s First Son Sings To Mom (Video)

It’s safe to say Boluwatife Balogun, the first son of Nigerian singer, Wizkid may have inherited his father’s vocal skills.

The singer’s first babymama, Oluwanishola Ogudu shared multiple videos of her son showing off his freshly done hairstyle as he had dyed his hair brown.

In one of the videos, the youngster said he was happy about the hairstyle while in another, his mom sang a lyric off Fireboy DML’s hit track, King and her son decided to do a little freestyle.

Ogudu started off saying,

“Fine boy wey con sabi sing again”

While Bolu finished it off saying,

“Fine boy that has swag again”

The young CEO of Czar and Czarina is a chip off the old block.

Watch the adorable video below: