I Am A He-Goat In Edo – Oshiomhole

Adams Oshiomhole, national chairman of the All Progressives Congress, (APC), has described himself as the ‘he Goat’ of Edo politics while receiving pastor Osagie Ize Iyanmu, a new APC defectee from PDP.

Speaking with journalists shortly after receiving Iyanmu, he further debunked rumour that he has been placed under house arrest.

He said:

“I saw that they write a story from the Government House that I’m under house arrest. You can see, either way, they want to make me look like the proverbial he-goat. “In the traditional Nigerian society, when the family child is sick, and you go and consult the traditional native doctor, he will ask them to sacrifice a he-goat, so that witches and wizards will not kill the child. “On the hand, when a baby is born or they are celebrating birthday or something good is happening to the family, they get a he-goat, they slaughter and celebrate. So, either way, the he-goat is in trouble. “God knows my heart, and he will help me and he has been helping me. We will sustain the governance of this state under the APC, with Edo people as our principals and our ultimate employers, and to them, we are grateful for the support they have given us in spite of any weaknesses we have.”