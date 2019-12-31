‘I Am A Sexy Actor’, Says Femi Adebayo As He Celebrates Birthday

by Michael Isaac
Femi Adebayo
Nollywood Actor Femi Adebayo

Popular Nollywood actor, Femi Adebayo is celebrating his birthday in style.

The actor has tagged himself a sexy actor, following his birthday photos that he shared on the Internet.

Femi Adebayo who also recently celebrated his  son’s birthday is now marking his with some pictures and sweet words of praise to himself.

Sharing the photo he wrote: “Mo young , Mo Smart , And I’m Sexy…. I lie? All Praises And Adoration To God Almighty As I Add Another Year!”

See Photo Here:

Femi Adebayo
The Actor’s Birthday Photos
Femi Adebayo
More Photos
