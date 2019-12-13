I Am God’s Perfect Creation – Chinedu Ikedieze Says As He Turns 42

Nollywood actor Chinedu Ikedieze is a year older and has taken to social media to celebrate his new year.

The talented actor turned 42 a few hours ago and has since taken to social media to celebrate himself.

He also penned a short birthday message to himself which read thus;

“Another day, another month, another year to be grateful!

God, thank you for a perfect creation!! #12am12thday12thmonth”

The actor hit the limelight over a decade ago and has continued to star in award-winning movies.

Happy birthday to him