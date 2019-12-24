I Am Happy You Agreed To Embark On This Journey With Me – 9ice Pens Romantic Message To Wife

Nigerian singer 9ice is set to walk down the aisle with his baby mama Olasunkami Ajala this December and has taken to social media to pen a romantic message for her.
The singer who has a 5-year-old daughter with his baby mama, thanked her for agreeing to embark on the journey with him.
He wrote;
The Winning Team
My long time Dream.
Happy U agreed to Embark on this journey with me.
Damaged Goods
Turned Aging Truth
Pure Through You And You
Olasunkanmi Akande. #countdowntoforever #beautyand9ice