I Am Happy You Agreed To Embark On This Journey With Me – 9ice Pens Romantic Message To Wife

by Temitope Alabi
pre-wedding photo of 9ice and Sunkami Ajala
Nigerian singer 9ice is set to walk down the aisle with his baby mama Olasunkami Ajala this December and has taken to social media to pen a romantic message for her.

The singer who has a 5-year-old daughter with his baby mama, thanked her for agreeing to embark on the journey with him.

Read Also: 9ice Set To Get Married The Third Time, Releases Pre-wedding Photos

He wrote;

The Winning Team
My long time Dream.
Happy U agreed to Embark on this journey with me.
Damaged Goods
Turned Aging Truth
Pure Through You And You
Olasunkanmi Akande. #countdowntoforever #beautyand9ice

