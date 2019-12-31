I Am In Love – Patoranking Confesses As He Shares Photos Of His Woman

by Temitope Alabi
Nigerian reggae-dancehall singer and songwriter, Patrick Nnaemeka Okorie, AKA Patoranking, is in love.

The singer took to social media to end the year 2019 with a public announcement stating that he is in love.

The 29-year-old shared a photo of himself alongside a “Brown skin” girl who donned a sexy bikini as they hugged. He then went on to caption the photo; I’m in Love ❤️

This is coming weeks after the singer advised his colleagues to use their platforms to fight for a better Nigeria.

0

