‘I Am King Till After Marriage’ – Ex-BBNaija Housemate, Cee-C (Video)

Former Big Brother Naija housemate, Cee-C has opened up about her ‘kingship’ status.

The reality TV star who is known to stir controversy spoke about marriage and other things in a recent interview with YNaija.

Recall that she was one time tagged the most bitter woman in Nigeria.

According to her, her title drops once she is married as they can’t be both kings.

She hinted that she will then be tagged a queen as a king needs his queen.

Watch The Video Here: