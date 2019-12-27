I Am Nigeria’s Artiste Of The Decade – Brymo Brags

by Temitope Alabi
Brymo
Brymo

Nigerian singer Brymo has declared himself the artiste of the decade.

According to the singer, his song ‘Oleku’ is the biggest Afrobeat song ever.

Read Also: I Only Want Things Others Can’t See – Brymo

‘I’m Nigeria’s Artiste of The Decade. Oleku was the right to express deeply, and the biggest Afrobeats song ever..an honour it was my voice ..S/o

@Iceprincezamani … Ara is bigger than any other song in Nigeria since its release… and I curated ‘the alternative’

This is coming days after the ace singer took to the same social media platform to share his reason for being antisocial.

Tags from the story
Brymo
0

You may also like

Chioma Davido’s Girlfriend Shows Off Her B00bs

Chidinma Ekile Stuns Instagram With Amazing Photo In Pink See-Through Lace

I wish I didn’t have a large family, but it’s my destiny — Adebayo Salami

There is competition amongst Mavin Records artistes – Reekado Banks reveals (Read details)

Watch D’banj’s Reaction After Seeing His Customized Beat By Dre Headphones In This New Video

15 Nigerian celebrities who have a thing for tattoo

“Naira Marley has no talent, Zlatan sure defrauded people” – Speed Darlington

Chika Ike Visits Her School On Children’s Day

Nigerian OAP Diagnosed Of Cancer And Needs Help From Nigerians

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *