I Am Nigeria’s Artiste Of The Decade – Brymo Brags

Nigerian singer Brymo has declared himself the artiste of the decade.

According to the singer, his song ‘Oleku’ is the biggest Afrobeat song ever.

‘I’m Nigeria’s Artiste of The Decade. Oleku was the right to express deeply, and the biggest Afrobeats song ever..an honour it was my voice ..S/o

@Iceprincezamani … Ara is bigger than any other song in Nigeria since its release… and I curated ‘the alternative’

This is coming days after the ace singer took to the same social media platform to share his reason for being antisocial.