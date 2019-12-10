I Am Not A Yahoo Boy: Mompha Says After Release (Video)

by Olayemi Oladotun

Ismaila Mustapha a.k.a. Mompha has returned to Instagram after his release from EFCC custody.

The embattled Bureau De Change dealer fulfilled his bail conditions on Monday after he was arraigned by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on 14 counts bordering on fraud, and money laundering.

After fulfiling his N100m bail condition, he went on IG live this afternoon, celebrating his freedom with some friends.

Singing to popular rapper, NairaMarley’s song, the embattled Instagram big boy said he is not a Yahoo Boy.

Watch the video below:

