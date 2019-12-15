‘I Am Not Aware Of The Relationship’ – Pastor Disrupts Marriage Proposal (Video)

In a video shared on the Internet, a pastor has been caught hindering a man’s marriage proposal.

In the video, a man was seen bending the knee in proposal as the pastor stepped in to disrupt it.

While this happened in a church, as the lady was seen dressed in a wedding gown, it has also caused many mixed reactions.

Stopping the man’s moment, he said: “I’m not aware of the relationship…”

Moving forward he also said “hope I’m not embarrassing you”

Watch The Video Here: