I Am Now A Big Fan Of Tacha: Kemi Olunloyo

by Olayemi Oladotun

Popular controversial journalist, Kemi Olunloyo has declared that she is now a supporter of former Big Brother Naija housemate, Tacha.

Tacha and Kemi Olunloyo
Tacha and Kemi Olunloyo

The controversial journalist has been a staunch critic of the reality star since her time on the show and has extended the courtesy to the fans of the reality star, who she recently described as prostitutes.

In a lengthy post, the controversial journalist hailed the reality star for staying true to herself despite numerous criticisms.

See her post below:

Kemi Olunloyo
Kemi Olunloyo’s post
Kemi Olunloyo
Kemi Olunloyo’s post
