I Am Now A Big Fan Of Tacha: Kemi Olunloyo

Popular controversial journalist, Kemi Olunloyo has declared that she is now a supporter of former Big Brother Naija housemate, Tacha.

The controversial journalist has been a staunch critic of the reality star since her time on the show and has extended the courtesy to the fans of the reality star, who she recently described as prostitutes.

In a lengthy post, the controversial journalist hailed the reality star for staying true to herself despite numerous criticisms.

See her post below: