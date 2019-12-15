I Am Officially Done With Lagos, Denrele Declares After Terrible Experience

by Eyitemi Majeed
Denrele Edun
Denrele Edun

Popular media personality, Denrele Edun, says he is officially done with Lagos following the terrible experience he had due to the heavy traffic around the Island on Saturday, 14th December.

Speaking via his official Twitter handle, he revealed that the traffic situation hindered his engagement for the day.

He wrote:

Ran to host d Calabar Aroma restaurant opening this noon in Lekki, rushed off to Oniru to host a wedding reception & to leave Oniru to Lekki kpere;
I’v been stuck in traffic since 6PM!
4 HOURS IN ONE SPOT!
Hv 6 other events & I NEVA START!
Im officially done wt LAGOS!
JESU CHRISTI!

