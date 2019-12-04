I Am Role Model To Mad People, Stubborn Head Children – Naira Marley (Video)

by Amaka Odozi

Rave of the moment and leader of the Marlian movement, Naira Marley has declared that he is the role model to ‘mad people’ and ‘stubborn heads’.

Naira Marley
Popular rapper, Naira Marley

The rapper made this declaration known during live video chat on Instagram with his fans.

It is no news that many believe the ‘Am I A Yahoo Boy’ crooner is bad influence to Nigerian youths.

It took a turn for the worse when he released his highly-controversial track, Soapy and its accompanying dance steps.

Naira Marley recently dropped a new track dubbed “Bad Influence” and this prompted him to ask a question via Twitter which reads:

If I’m a #badinfluence I’m still trying to work out what influenced me to be bad.
Why don’t y’all care? I’m a youth too

Watch the video below:

 

 

