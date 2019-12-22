I Am Smarter Than Many Of Your Pastors: Daddy Freeze

by Olayemi Oladotun

Controversial OAP, Daddy Freeze is back with his shots as he expressed that he is smarter than many of the pastors around.

Trouble ensued when one of his Instagram followers corrected him on the appropriate name to call Jesus Christ.

Recall that some days ago, the controversial OAP expressed that prostitutes and fraudsters will make heaven faster than pastors.

Now, in a new twist, Daddy Freeze has announced himself to be smarter than most of the pastors who he described as not brilliant.

