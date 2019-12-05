I Am Still Working On Getting Married – Don Jazzy

Mavin boss Don Jazzy has again taken a jab at himself via his IG post.

The ace producer shared a new photo of himself looking every inch dapper while stating that he has infact been listening to his fans and their complaints and working on them, except for one.

In his words;

“You see I listen to you guys. I’m facing front today, I’m smiling, my clothes are ironed but I’m still not married sha . 😁 still working on that one.”