I Am The Best Rapper In Nigeria – Chinko Ekun

Nigerian rapper Chinko Ekun has taken to social media to make some bold assumptions about himself.

According to the ‘Able God’ crooner, he is the most versatile and best act the country has adding that artistes should not seek validation from anyone.

‘I can boldly say I’m the best and most versatile rapper in Nigeria and don’t seek for anyone’s validation but you know what… sometimes you have to dance to the tune and act a monkey in other to get the banana. Merry Christmas & happy new year in advance my people.’