I Am The Best Rapper In Nigeria – Chinko Ekun

by Temitope Alabi
Chinko Ekun
Nigerian Rapper Chinko Ekun

Nigerian rapper Chinko Ekun has taken to social media to make some bold assumptions about himself.

According to the ‘Able God’ crooner, he is the most versatile and best act the country has adding that artistes should not seek validation from anyone.

Read Also: Rapper Chinko Ekun Shares Shocking Experience In Lagos Traffic

‘I can boldly say I’m the best and most versatile rapper in Nigeria and don’t seek for anyone’s validation but you know what… sometimes you have to dance to the tune and act a monkey in other to get the banana. Merry Christmas & happy new year in advance my people.’

 

Tags from the story
Chinko ekun
0

You may also like

Davido And Bodyguard Involved In Club Brawl + At Least Five Injured And Club Property Damaged

“I Love You Wizkid!” – Davido Publicly Declares

Yomi Fabiyi, Yemi Solade under heat

Tonto Dikeh looking good in all green

Do Me, I Do You: Ailing Music Producer, OJB Donates N200k To Children’s Hospice, Hearts Of Gold

Mimi Orjiekwe’s Ex-husband, Charles Billion Reportedly Expecting Baby With US-Based Woman

Rapper CDQ dumps Tiwa Savage’s husband as manager

Davido’s Mega Hit Single — Skelewu, Makes BBC’s Xtra List

Mimi Orjiekwe has not remarried as ex-husband is yet to collect back her bride price

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *