I Am The Only Good Leader You All Have In Nigeria: Naira Marley

Fast-rising Nigerian singer, Afeez Fashola, popularly known as Naira Marley definitely knows how to get people talking about him.

Taking to his official Twitter handle on Wednesday, 4th December, the singer shared that he is the only good leader in Nigeria.

The comment has since gotten his fans talking about him both on the street and on social media.

The singer was recently arraigned by operatives of the Economic and Financial Crime Commission(EFCC) over alleged credit card fraud.

He wrote:

I am the only good leader y’all have in Nigeria.