I Can Marry A Sex Addict – Onyii Alex

by Temitope Alabi

 

Onyi Alex
Nollywood actress Onyii Alex has made it known that she can marry a sex addict.

Onyii made this known via her comment on an IG post by fellow actress Moyo Lawal.

Moyo had shared a post asking women if they can marry a sex addict with the caption; ‘Lool see what I saw ooooh 😂🙈… Me I don’t want oooh, the way this one will be cheating will be too risky 🙈’

Wasting no time, Onyii replkied saying it is the man who will get tired of sex, in turn confirming that she can infact marry a sex addict.

 

