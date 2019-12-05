I Can Marry A Sex Addict – Onyii Alex

Nollywood actress Onyii Alex has made it known that she can marry a sex addict.

Onyii made this known via her comment on an IG post by fellow actress Moyo Lawal.

Moyo had shared a post asking women if they can marry a sex addict with the caption; ‘Lool see what I saw ooooh 😂🙈… Me I don’t want oooh, the way this one will be cheating will be too risky 🙈’

Wasting no time, Onyii replkied saying it is the man who will get tired of sex, in turn confirming that she can infact marry a sex addict.