Nollywood actress Etinosa has taken to social media to drag her critics for daring to slam her for saying that Proverbs 22vs6 is a scam as she smoked and used the Bible as an ashtray.

Social media users wasted no time in dragging the actress, in turn, getting her to ask that a Quran be given to her, adding that she will have it messed up in no time.

In her words: