I Can Never Be Replaced: Iyabo Ojo

by Temitope Alabi
Iyabo Ojo
Iyabo Ojo

Nigerian actress, Iyabo Ojo has made it known that she is not one to be replaced.

The actress and mom of two, who recently turned 42, took to her IG page to share a video of herself at a party while stating that she is atop of her league.

Read Also: Actress Iyabo Ojo Celebrates 42nd Birthday With Stunning Photos

In her words;

”We lead, others follow… I can never be replaced 😁 only copied … we all have our moments to shine.

“Shine on beautiful people…..

“Happy New Year in Advance!!!

“LOVE YOU ALL”

Watch the video below;

 

Tags from the story
Iyabo Ojo
0

You may also like

Ex-BBNaija housemate Princess gets a car as a birthday gift (Photos+Video)

Too Much Money: Soccer star Obafemi Martins shows off his expensive collection of watches and shoes

See What Huspuppi Spend $2k On After Yesterday’s Social Media drama

#BBNaija: ‘The outfit is ugly’- Kemi Olunloyo speaks on Cee-C and Payporte saga

Here Are The Nigerian Artistes Set To Feature In Jidenna’s Forthcoming EP

Tonto Dikeh Shows Off New Sexy Results Of Her Body Enhancement Surgery (photos)

Skales Announces Title & Release Date Of New Album

Skales Announces Title & Release Date Of New Album

Wyclef Jean Admits To Affair With Lauryn Hill; Says She Made Him Think Her Baby Was His

Lil Scrappy Hospitalised After a Near-Death Car Crash

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *