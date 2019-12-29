I Can Never Be Replaced: Iyabo Ojo

Nigerian actress, Iyabo Ojo has made it known that she is not one to be replaced.

The actress and mom of two, who recently turned 42, took to her IG page to share a video of herself at a party while stating that she is atop of her league.

Read Also: Actress Iyabo Ojo Celebrates 42nd Birthday With Stunning Photos

In her words;

”We lead, others follow… I can never be replaced 😁 only copied … we all have our moments to shine.

“Shine on beautiful people…..

“Happy New Year in Advance!!!

“LOVE YOU ALL”

Watch the video below;