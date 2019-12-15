I Can Not Stick To One Man, I Am Still Young – Fantana

Singer Fantana has given her reason for not dating just one man.

According to the young singer, this is due to her being young and beautiful adding that this is the time to enjoy life date multiple men and not just hold onto one man.

Speaking to Andy Dosty, Fantana stated that just one man can not provide all the luxurious things she needs in life reason she decided on being with multiple men to see to this.

Fantana was in the news a few weeks ago when she was spotted performing with her sanitary towel out.