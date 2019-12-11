“I Can’t Marry A Man Who Doesn’t Have At Least Two Expensive Cars In His Garage” – Khloe tells Alex (Video)

BBNaija season 3 “Double Wahala” housemate, Khloe revealed the qualities her potential husband must have during a conversation with fellow colleague, Alex and their mutual friends.

The entrepreneur stated that she, can’t under any circumstances, marry a man, who doesn’t have atleast two expensive cars in his garage because she doesn’t want her unborn kids to suffer like she has already.

The reality star also said she doesn’t want her children to introduce themselves people should be the ones introducing her children.

