“I Can’t Marry A Man Who Doesn’t Have At Least Two Expensive Cars In His Garage” – Khloe tells Alex (Video)

by Amaka Odozi

BBNaija season 3 “Double Wahala” housemate, Khloe revealed the qualities her potential husband must have during a conversation with fellow colleague, Alex and their mutual friends.

Khloe and Alex
Khloe and Alex

The entrepreneur stated that she, can’t under any circumstances, marry a man, who doesn’t have atleast two expensive cars in his garage because she doesn’t want her unborn kids to suffer like she has already.

The reality star also said she doesn’t want her children to introduce themselves people should be the ones introducing her children.

Read Also: “Without BBNaija, Tacha Is A Nobody”- Blessing Okoro Blows Hot (Video)

Watch the interesting video below:

Tags from the story
Alex, khloe
0

You may also like

CHAN 2018: Mighty Super Eagles Beat Angola To Qualify For Semi-Finals

UTME 2018: JAMB approves 72 centers in Lagos

Rape

Nigerian Lady Recounts How She Was Raped At Age Of 8

Omoyele Sowor

DSS Drags Sowore Out Of Courtroom Through Backdoor (Video)

Stop going after ‘yahoo boys’ – Police IG Warns SARS

#10YearsChallenge: Adesua Etomi-Wellington shares really cute throwback photo

Peter Obi shuts down Ladipo, Computer Village, Festac, others at short notice (Photos, Video)

Federal High Court grants former Niger State governor bail of N200m

Tunisia Attack: Tributes Hold For The Dead As British Tourists Fly Home

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *