“I Can’t Wait To Go Back To The Strip Club, The Girls Were Lit” – Cardi B Recounts Her Experience In Nigeria (Video)

American rapper recently spoke about her experience at Silver Fox club in Lagos state, Nigeria during a live video chat on Instagram.

Information Nigeria recalls the rap queen, who was in Lagos in the penultimate week, spent over 100,000$ at the club.

In the new video, the International rapper said she can’t wait to go back to the club, while adding that the strippers were ‘lit’ and they smelt ‘good’.

Cardi B said that she loves women and she wished she could share herself but she immediately retraced her step by saying she is a ‘nasty ass bitch’.

The rapper is in a relationship with fellow rapper boyfriend, Offset with whom, she shares a daughter, Kulture.

Watch the video below: