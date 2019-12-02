I Charge N4million Naira For 6 Months On Hair Deals – Bobrisky

by Temitope Alabi
Bobrisky
Nigerian Cross-dresser Bobrisky

Nigerian cross-dresser Bobrisky has revealed how much she charges for hair deals in 6 months.

According to Bob, she charges N4million for a 6 months duration.

In her words:

“I clearly stated that my hair deals for six months is 4 million Naira, but apparently some of you don’t read my captions. It is wrong to send me emails negotiating what I clearly stated already. You don’t negotiate the price of iPhones in a phone shop. Do you? No!

“You don’t call MTN asking them to slash money from their recharge cards for you. Do you?
Don’t come to me negotiations what I have made clear. My hair deals — that is for me to wear hot hair product and promote it for six months is 4 million Naira. It is non-negotiable.

“Nobody wears hair like me. Yeah, baby, I am a premium brand. If you can’t afford me, you can go to other people; use your models.

“Besides, some of you come to my mail telling me how much you pay other celebrities for hair deals. It’s immature. You don’t have to tell me that. Do you go to a five-star hotel telling them to slash their price because one other hotel charges lower? I am different from anyone else, and you should respect that.

Thank you. Kisses.

 

