I Cringe When I Remember I Made Jokes About Homosexuals – Eddie Murphy

Ace Comic actor, Eddie Murphy in a recent interview with CBS Sunday Morning spoke on some of his homophobic jokes from the 1980s.

Asked how he felt about the jokes, he said: “When you watch that stuff, do you laugh? Is it still funny to you?” Smith asked. “Some of it. Some of it, I cringe when I watch,” Murphy responded. “I’m like, oh my God, I can’t believe I said that!”

He went on to say:

“I’ve seen stuff that I’ll go, like, oh, that’s, ooh, yeah, you’ll get a joke that’s cringe. But that’s not to say that I don’t appreciate it. I still appreciate it. And I’m looking at it within the context of the times, you know. And I’m going, okay, I’m a kid, saying that.”