‘I Dare You To Open Up On How You Afford Your Lifestyle’ – Actor Yomi Black Attacks Toke Makinwa

Popular Nollywood actor, Yomi Black has taken a swipe at popular OAP and fashion enthusiast, Toke Makinwa.

In light of recent events where Nigerians were hailing Cardi B for her lifestyle, Toke Makinwa, however, slammed Nigerians, saying that we wouldn’t hail Cardi B if she were Nigerian.

Reacting, the actor shared his thoughts on why he believes it was so.

Stressing that Cardi B has always been genuine and honest about her lifestyle, unlike Toke Makinwa.

He went further to dare the OAP to tell Nigerians the real source that covers her flashy lifestyle as it was definitely not from being a Media Personality.

See Post Here: