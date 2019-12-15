I Dated Too Seriously At 20 – Toke Makinwa

Toke Makinwa
OAP MAKINWA

Media personality Toke Makinwa has opened up on dating in her 20s.

According to the OAP/Vlogger in a recent episode of her Toke Moments, a vlog show, she dated too seriously in her 20s and would re-live such experiences if given a second chance.

“Dear 20-year -old me, all you wanted to was to grow up, wear makeup, hang out with girls. You wanted to rush life. And then you realize that, as you grow older, you make the dumbest mistakes; look back asking, ‘what was I even thinking!’” she said.

“Dear 20-year-old me, don’t date too seriously. Meet people, go on dates, kiss boys. I feel like, when I was 20, I dated too seriously. It was like, ‘this relationship must lead to marriage!’

“I don’t really blame myself. When you look at how we grew up, women were raised to eventually be ‘someone’s wife.’ You never really think that your degree or what you’re doing with life mattered.”

“Some parents even made jokes like, ‘you’ll marry one day and be somebody’s wife. Is that how you’ll be when you’re in your husband’s house?’ Then, you begin to put so much pressure on yourself!”

Addressing 20-year-olds Toke advised them to breathe and explore.

