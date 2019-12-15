I Didn’t Teach Obaseki And His Deputy How To Lose Election: Oshiomhole

Adams Oshiomhole, the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), says he didn’t teach Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State and his deputy Philip Shaibu, how to lose election.

Oshiohmole was reacting to a statement by the governor and his deputy that he (Oshiomhole) taught them all they know and are practicing, including fighting against godfatherism.

Speaking during a television programme, Oshiomhole said, “I have read them several saying that I thought them all they are doing today. This is laughable because I never thought them how to lose elections. As we speak today, the governor (Obaseki) lost his ward, Local Government and senatorial district in the last Presidential election. As we speak, the governor is being represented by the PDP in his Federal constituency and senatorial district. These in my view were early morning signals about need to change tactics., stop threatening people, saying you will crush, who are you crushing?

“But I won my entire senatorial district for Mr President and I am being represented by an APC senator and House of Representatives. Then his Deputy Philip, in Jattu where he comes from, in his polling booth where he and his family voted, Philip Shaibu lost. He lost his booth during his own governorship election in which he was standing as Deputy governorship candidate. So if he learnt from me, he should have learnt well because I never lost election in my village.

“There is nobody in my village who can work against me because when I go home I relate with them, I am an ordinary man. You see when you have power and you don’t use it you are even more powerful. And you must know when to talk tough and when to talk soft. When I am in my village I am just like an ordinary man. I argue and play with my people. The only man that was doing PDP in my village, the youths said how can he be doing PDP but I said no, you have to persuade him to join us.

“And today that young man is one of my PAs. So he (Philip) is one of my very poor students, Kakhi is not a lesson and fighters must be tactful and strategic. No sensible man will fight people who vote for them. Those they are fighting now, some of them delivered 95 per cent of the votes in their units while they lost their own areas” he said.