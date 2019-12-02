“I Don’t Do Airport Anymore Like Regular People” – Linda Ikeji (Video)

by Olayemi Oladotun

Celebrity blogger, Linda Ikeji is having a swell time in Dubai with her family as she revealed that she doesn’t do basic things any longer.

Linda iKEJI
Celebrity blogger, Linda Ikeji

Linda Ikeji is having a great time as she watched the live car racing game where she supported Lewis Hamilton to his sixth title in Dubai.

Also Read: “I Will Come For You” – Dabota Lawson Tells Linda Ikeji Over Daughter’s Paternity

The popular blogger in a video has claimed that she doesn’t do airport anymore like the regular people.

In the video, the blogger expressed that she is bringing her parents for her next trip to Dubai.

Watch the video below:

Tags from the story
Dubai, Lewis Hamilton, linda ikeji
0

You may also like

“I Have Been A Bus Conductor Before In Delta State” – Comedian, Alibaba

The Day Ghanian Actress, Nadia Buari Almost Beat ‘The Sh*t Outa’ A Taxi Driver In Abuja

No place for students with tattoos at AKSU — VC

Photos: Empress Njama And Other Female Celebrities ‘Kick Against Rape’ With Novelty Football Match

Blac Chyna reunites with her former alleged threesome partner, Tiny

Kwesé TV lands Nigeria

Why models become actors –Mr. Nigeria

Liberia mourns as young and promising musician, Quincy B dies in fatal car accident

Video: Solidstar – Eleganza

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *