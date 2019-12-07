I Don’t Gym, I Only Do Surgery – Tonto Dikeh

by Temitope Alabi
Nollywood actress Tonto Dikeh is again making it known she is into surgery.

The mom of one who revealed a few months ago that she has been under the knife, took to her IG page to share a photo of herself with a platter of food.

Seeing just how much food is right in front of her and the calories in them., Tonto made to mention that having to melt the fat that will be accumulated form eating the food won’t be via going to the gym but going under the kniofe.

In her words;

NO OOO, DONT BE DECEIVED..
I DONT GYM, I SURGERY😫🤣🤣🤣🤣😫🙈🙈🙈💪🏽🙆🏼‍♀️🤦‍♀️💁🏼‍♀️🙋🏼‍♀️
