I Don’t Have Friends And Do Not Need Them – Adunni Ade Tells Cardi B

Nigerian actress Adunni Ade is not here for any negativity and she has made this known via her post on IG.
The mom of two had taken to her page to share photos of her meeting rapper Cardi B and had been slammed by many followers who thought she belittled herself.
Reacting to all the hate, Adunni stated clearly that no amount of hate can make her steer clear Cardi as she loves the latter’s music.
“Folks are real bitter I tell you! You do good! They envy! You do bad, they were already waiting on your mess up to clown you. I’ve never been cut from the same cloth like a lot! Why so angry??? Why so negative? I do not have friends, I do not need them but music! Has been a healer for me for a very longtime. I love all genres of music. I appreciate a lot of artists but local and international. You could never ever catch me hating on another being! Why? I don’t know their pain or struggle or hurt or their source of income or source of livelihood. I love me shommmm Cardi Music!!Shiiii wait until I meet Angelina Jolie or my Celine Dion! Lawrddddd damnit! I’ll rather appreciate a real person than (good or bad) than someone who lives in lies! OluwaBelcalis Marlenis Almanzar notin do you! Keep growing in Gods Grace. Even your favorites are fans of other artists! Guess she happens to be one of mines! #noclout #realfan #nofakezone #newyorkers #down9timesbutigetup10.”