I Don’t Have Friends And Do Not Need Them – Adunni Ade Tells Cardi B

Nigerian actress Adunni Ade is not here for any negativity and she has made this known via her post on IG.

The mom of two had taken to her page to share photos of her meeting rapper Cardi B and had been slammed by many followers who thought she belittled herself.

Reacting to all the hate, Adunni stated clearly that no amount of hate can make her steer clear Cardi as she loves the latter’s music.