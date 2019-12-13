I Don’t Have Pillow Talk With My Husband: Aisha Buhari

Aisha Buhari, the wife of President Muhammadu Buhari, has revealed that she does not have pillow talk with her husband because there is no time.

According to the side of the president, that is why she keeps ”talking”.

Mrs Buhari made the revelation when she featured on Journalists Hangout, a programme on Television Continental (TVC)

When asked if she gets to raise some of these matters with the president during “pillow talk” she said, “There is no pillow in the villa. ”

She was also asked “not even in the other room”, an allusion to her husband’s statement in 2016 that “she belongs in my kitchen and my living room and the other room”.

Read Also: You Are A Hypocrite: Nigerians Knock Aisha Buhari Over Attack On Garba Shehu, Mamman Daura

Her response was “no”.

She explained that their tight schedule has made it impossible to have such moments.

“There is no pillow in the villa. No, because we are always busy listening to one story or another. I think the people he put in the cabinet, they should just sit up and do the needful. That is why it is not good to have godfatherism,” Aisha said.

“We just have to choose the right people to be at the right place so that we would rest, so that the first lady should stop talking.”