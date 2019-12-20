I Don’t Want To Get Pregnant: Bobrisky (Photo)

by Eyitemi Majeed
Bobrisky
Bobrisky

Controversial male barbie, Bobrisky real name Idris Okuneye has cried out that she is currently ovulating and as such she is not ready to get to pregnant.

She made this known via her Instagram page on Thursday, 19th December.

Her comment has since sparked reactions from her fans who have quickly besieged her comment section to advise her to use a condom then if she must have sex since she is not ready for pregnancy.

She wrote:

I’m ovulating right now. I don’t want to get pregnant.

