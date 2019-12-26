I Doubt Anyone Will Face God’s Wrath For Celebrating Christmas: Yomi Black Tells Daddy Freeze

by Olayemi Oladotun

Nollywood actor, Yomi Black has reacted to the statement of controversial OAP, Daddy Freeze that Christians celebrating Christmas will face the wrath of God.

Daddy Freeze and Yomi Black
Daddy Freeze and Yomi Black

The controversial OAP made the statement while reacting to Rev Dr. Daniel Olukoya’s statement on the reason Mountain of Fire Ministries doesn’t celebrate Christmas like other denominations.

Also Read: Why MFM Does Not Celebrate Christmas: Olukoya

In furtherance of his speech, Daddy Freeze expressed that Christmas is not Biblical.

Reacting to the statement, the Nollywood actor expressed that no one will face the wrath of God for celebrating Christmas.

See his post below:

Yomi Black
Yomi Black’s post
Tags from the story
Christmas, Daddy Freeze, Daniel Olukoya, MFM, YOMI BLACK
0

You may also like

Slay Queens Celebrate In Style After Their Graduation From IMSU (Photos)

Davido Gifts Lady on Twitter New Infinix Phone

‘No man ever gets severe stomach ache from lack of s.ex’ – Nigerian doctor reveals

Yusuf Buhari Set To Be Flown To Germany For Treatment For His Brain Injuries

Dele Momodu Fires Heavy Shots At Retired Police Boss, Ibrahim Idris

Tunde Bakare

Its time to focus on the real issues, Now that you have gone to America and returned – Bakare to Atiku

Gunmen kidnap commuters in Ondo State

police and shiite clash

Five Dead, Many Injured As Police Allagedly Open Fire On Shiite Protesters

Nigerian Colonel Breaks 38 yr Old Record At US War College

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *