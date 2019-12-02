“I Fear Only God And God Is Never Confined In A Textbook Printed In Idumota” – Etinosa (Photo)

Controversial Nollywood actress, Etinosa Idemudia has stated that she only fears God and she is not limited to a ‘textbook‘ printed in Idumota.

The actress sparked outrage on social media after she was spotted in a live video using the Holy Bible as her ashtray while she was smoking.

Idemudia went further to threaten to do the same to the Quran.

Reacting to this, social media users stormed her page to condemn the act.

In a new post, the controversial actress wrote:

“On this Quran matter, I know you want me to do it but I can’t be giving you free show and giving bloggers free content.

You need to pay me.

Pay me and I will do it in 2 seconds.

I dey fear you ? NEVER!

I fear God only and God is never confined to a textbook.

Worshipping a textbook printed in Idumota is IDOLATRY.

God hates idolatry.

Aren’t you concerned about how confident i am?

It is because i have God’s backing on this.”

See the post below: