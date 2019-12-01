I Fine Pass Your Female Generation – Anita Joseph Tells Internet Troll

by Temitope Alabi
Anita Joseph and Mc Fish
Actress And Singer, Anita Joseph

Actress Anita Jospeh has put a troll in his place.

Issues started after the said troll took to the actress’ comment section to comment that she is not in any way fine without makeup.

The actress ahd shared a makeup free phtoo of herslef with the caption; ‘December 🙆🏼‍♀️💃now now now 👏’

Not long after she posted this a couple of trolls took to her comment section to drag her with many making remarks about her face.

One person wrote;

After all the skincare you still have pimples and blackspots on your face

Another stated that she is not fine without makeup.

See the exchnage below;

Anita Joseph
