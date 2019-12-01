I Fine Pass Your Female Generation – Anita Joseph Tells Internet Troll

Actress Anita Jospeh has put a troll in his place.

Issues started after the said troll took to the actress’ comment section to comment that she is not in any way fine without makeup.

Read Also: Actress, Anita Joseph Speaks On What Her Man Does Not Like

The actress ahd shared a makeup free phtoo of herslef with the caption; ‘December 🙆🏼‍♀️💃now now now 👏’

Not long after she posted this a couple of trolls took to her comment section to drag her with many making remarks about her face.

One person wrote;

After all the skincare you still have pimples and blackspots on your face

Another stated that she is not fine without makeup.

See the exchnage below;