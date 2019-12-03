I Fought So Many Silent Battles That Made Me Cry This Year – Chioma (Photo)

Davido’s fiancee, Chioma Avril Rowland, also known as Chefchi definitely has a lot to be thankful for this year, 2019.

The new mom took to her Instagram story to recount how she was able to overcome tough times.

Chioma wrote:

“So proud of how I handled this year, I fought so many silent battles, I had to humble myself, wipe my own tears, & pat myself on the back”

Information Nigeria recalls the chef, who was able to keep her pregnancy journey private, and also got engaged to her longtime boyfriend weeks before giving birth to their son, Ifeanyi David Jr. Adeleke.

See the post below: