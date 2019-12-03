I Fought So Many Silent Battles That Made Me Cry This Year – Chioma (Photo)

by Amaka Odozi

Davido’s fiancee, Chioma Avril Rowland, also known as Chefchi definitely has a lot to be thankful for this year, 2019.

Chioma Avril Rowland
Chef Chioma Avril Rowland

The new mom took to her Instagram story to recount how she was able to overcome tough times.

Chioma wrote:

“So proud of how I handled this year, I fought so many silent battles, I had to humble myself, wipe my own tears, & pat myself on the back”

Information Nigeria recalls the chef, who was able to keep her pregnancy journey private, and also got engaged to her longtime boyfriend weeks before giving birth to their son, Ifeanyi David Jr. Adeleke.

Read Also: Davido Reveals Face Of His Son On Diamond Necklace Worth N150m (Photos)

See the post below:

Tags from the story
Chioma, Davido
0

You may also like

Photos: Toke Makinwa Oozes ”Elegance” In Rare Photo

Adaeze Yobo, (Yobo’s Wife) Tattoos Their Son’s Name On Her Wrist

‘Tunde Ednut Has No Future And No Career’ – Bobrisky Blames Him For His Recent Viral Unflattering Photo

Toke Makinwa

Toke Makinwa Goes Bungee Jumping On World’s Highest Bridge

Burna Boy may make refunds for December shows

Actress, Moyo Lawal cries while watching Titanic, Mimi Orjiekwe, Moesha Boduong, others react (Video)

Nollywood Star, Stella Damasus Rocking Grey Colored Hair Style

Ahmed Musa Battles Cristiano Ronaldo, others for Goal of the 2018 World Cup Tournament 

Move Over Hushpuppi, Here Comes Ismaila Mustapha [Photos]

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *