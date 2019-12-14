‘I Get Inspiration In The Bathroom’ – Actress Funke Akindele

Popular Nollywood actress and director, Funke Akindele has shared a hint on where she gets her drives for her superb deliveries.

The actress, in a recent interview with The Sun News, made it clear that she gets her inspiration in the bathroom.

It is no news that she is a talented actress, director and creative person as she has shown her amazing input in notable projects.

In this interview she also spoke about losing her father, welcoming her twin baby as well as working with other creatives from the industry.