‘I Get Inspiration In The Bathroom’ – Actress Funke Akindele

By Michael Isaac

Michael Isaac

Nollywood Actress Funke Akindele
Nollywood Actress Funke

Popular Nollywood actress and director, Funke Akindele has shared a hint on where she gets her drives for her superb deliveries.

The actress, in a recent interview with The Sun News, made it clear that she gets her inspiration in the bathroom.

It is no news that she is a talented actress, director and creative person as she has shown her amazing input in notable projects.

READ ALSO –  Actress Funke Akindele Loses Father

In this interview she also spoke about losing her father, welcoming her twin baby as well as working with other creatives from the industry.

