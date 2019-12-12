I Had Rashes On My Bum During Pregnancy – Tboss

Reality TV star and model Tboss has opened up on the thing she will miss and not miss about pregnancy.

Tboss who welcomed her daughter a few months ago, took to her IG page to reveal some things she will miss about pregnancy and the ones she will not.

According to the new mom, one of the things she will not miss is the rashes she had on her bum.

In her words;

#Pregnancy – Enjoy it cos you would miss it when your child is born they told me.

Miss it?

Miss the bloated-ness? The wobbling? The discomfort? The pee-ing every 20 mins? The struggle to get in & outta bed, The itching? Maybe I would miss the Heartburns? Those were almost the worst! Or maybe the itchy-ness cos those definitely weren’t of God or maybe the Purple feet 🦶? No, I know, I won’t miss the discolouration, all the rashes on my back & my Bum disappearing.

I was certain I won’t miss any of it.

But Guess what? Yesss- You guessed right!

I miss it All… And I would do Gladly do it All over again in a heartbeat if I had to.

#maternityphotography #sexymama #regal #motherhood #mothertobabyS”

Special thanks to @georgeokoro who was super patient with me & stayed up till almost midnight to capture the cutest photos☺️God Bless you 🙏🏽

@jideofstola beat my face to perfection: Thank you Boo although I am vexing for you and you know why😏😆

@mascoteda for her patience & skill in draping me in almost 15 yards of silk- I appreciate you mamaBambina💕

@simplysorrentino for sourcing everything cos I simply couldn’t do it myself & for always being there💖God Bless you my Akeen.

Hair is by @royalhairs & I’m sorry but I can’t remember who styled it.